In pictures: The Lloyds Tour of Britain in Warwickshire was celebration of cycling

Some of the photos from the Lloyds Tour of Britain in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire shone on the international stage on Friday (September 5) when it welcomed the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men Stage 4, with thousands of visitors, residents, schoolchildren and cycling fans lining the streets to cheer on some of the world’s best riders as they raced through the county.

On race day, Warwickshire’s community spirit shone through.

The stage was officially started in Atherstone by Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, together with competition winner Oriana Whitehead, aged 10, who had designed the official starting flag.

The stage winning rider, Romain Grégoire, later received a unique trophy designed by another competition winner, Amy Belcher, aged 11, who presented it alongside Warwickshire County Council’s Chairman Edward Harris.

Romain Grégoire takes first place.

Another highlight came when eight-year-old Harvey Yorke, who earlier this year completed a 100-mile ride to raise funds for Cyclists Fighting Cancer in Stratford, joined British Cycling president Bob Howden to present the Best Young Rider award.