In pictures: The Midlands Model Engineering Exhibition near Leamington

The event, “the UK’s largest model engineering exhibition”, also featured 39 of the UK’s leading model engineering specialist trade suppliers.
Neil Wyatt, editor of Model Engineer & Workshop magazine, also hosted expert talks during the event which took place from October 16 to 19.
These photos from the event have been kindly provided by George Sayell.
The Knightcote Model Boat Club Stand: The club has been going for over 20 years and has many local and some wider members. Photo: George Sayell
The Wolverhampton and District Model Engineering Society stand. Photo: George Sayell
The Midlands Meccano Guild has members from across the Midlands and wider who design and build some incredible engineering models. They meet twice a year in Baginton. Shown on the stand is a unique locomotive driven by a screw system. Photo: George Sayell
The Knightcote Model Boat Club stand, Photo: George Sayell