In pictures: The Midlands Model Engineering Exhibition near Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Some 35 clubs and societies showcased hundreds of exhibits at The Midlands Model Engineering Exhibition at the Warwickshire Event Centre near Leamington last week.

The event, “the UK’s largest model engineering exhibition”, also featured 39 of the UK’s leading model engineering specialist trade suppliers.

Neil Wyatt, editor of Model Engineer & Workshop magazine, also hosted expert talks during the event which took place from October 16 to 19.

These photos from the event have been kindly provided by George Sayell.

The Knightcote Model Boat Club Stand: The club has been going for over 20 years and has many local and some wider members. Photo: George Sayell

The Wolverhampton and District Model Engineering Society stand. Photo: George Sayell

The Midlands Meccano Guild has members from across the Midlands and wider who design and build some incredible engineering models. They meet twice a year in Baginton. Shown on the stand is a unique locomotive driven by a screw system. Photo: George Sayell

The Knightcote Model Boat Club stand, Photo: George Sayell

