In pictures: The National Trust’s top walking trails in Warwickshire and the Midlands for this autumn

The conservation charity has said: “Autumn is full of opportunities for adventures and is one of the most stunning seasons of the year for exploring, with hundreds of walking trails to choose from.

"Witness nature’s colour palette in its full glory - from beautiful browns and fiery reds to vibrant oranges and golden yellows.

"As well as trees putting on their annual display of autumn colours, walkers can enjoy pathways bathed in golden sunlight, strolls along fruit-laden hedgerows, misty morning walks, afternoons spotting weird and wonderful fungi, and watching for wildlife in beautiful landscapes.

"We’re inviting walkers to escape into autumn and enjoy days out together enjoying a colourful woodland walk or a parkland stroll, there are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and connect with nature.”

For more information about National Trust sites visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/

1 . View across the moat towards the Family Range at Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire View across the moat towards the Family Range at Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire Photo: National Trust Images James Beck

2 . Autumn walks at Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire Autumn walks at Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire Photo: National Trust Images James Beck

3 . Children playing in autumn leaves at Packwood House, Warwickshire Children playing in autumn leaves at Packwood House, Warwickshire Photo: National Trust Images James Beck

4 . Attingham in Autumn Attingham in Autumn Photo: Ian Dunning