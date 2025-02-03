In pictures: The new KFC and Five Guys in Leamington

The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light to go ahead in June 2023 and the work has been taking place since then.

KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016.

The two new units replace the building once occupied by Frankie and Benny’s, which closed in 2018.

