Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park.placeholder image
Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park.

In pictures: The new KFC and Five Guys in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 18:56 BST
Photographer Geoff Ousbey has taken these pictures of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park.

The plans to build the two fast food chains were given the green light to go ahead in June 2023 and the work has been taking place since then.

KFC used to be located on the same shopping park before the unit was closed and demolished in 2016.

The two new units replace the building once occupied by Frankie and Benny’s, which closed in 2018.

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park

1. Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park

2. Construction of KFC and Five Guys photo by Geoff Ousbey 2.jpg

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park

3. Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park

4. Construction of KFC and Five Guys photo by Geoff Ousbey 7.jpg

Construction of the new branches of KFC and Five Guys at the Leamington Shopping Park Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:KFC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice