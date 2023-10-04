Register
In pictures: The open day for the medieval remains unearthed in Kenilworth

The project team opened up the site at Abbey Fields to the public for the day on Tuesday (October 4) and our photographer Mike Baker got full access. The ancient structures will eventually be covered over again so this was a rare opportunity for people to see them.
By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST

Our photographer Mike Baker has been given full access to the site at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth where significant medieval remains have been unearthed.

The project team opened up the site to the public on Tuesday (October 3).

The ancient structures – of which there are five in total – plus five stone lined drains and other remains, will eventually be covered over again so this was potentially a final opportunity for people to see them.

More information on the Abbey Fields swimming pools project including 3D model images of the archaeological finds by RiVR.uk can be found on the Warwick District Council website.

There is also an online form to submit questions to the programme team.

