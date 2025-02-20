In pictures: The opening of The Lights of Leamington Spotlight Festival

Photographers Mya Beverstock, James Callaghan and Frances Wilmot have kindly provided photos they took at the event at Jephson Gardens.

Set against a stunning backdrop, the mesmerizing display of light and colour captivated audiences and was even featured live on regional news TV programmes.

And more than 200 attendees were enchanted by the sold-out Candlelight Concert in All Saints Church, where the Signature String Quartet delivered an absolutely magical performance, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and music.

In the Pump Room Gardens, crowds were left enchanted by the bandstand illuminated by LAMP Leamington, which showed the park in the new light. Meanwhile, in Jephson Gardens, the dazzling spinning disco ball heart by Jephson’s Clock Tower was a highlight. This sparkling feature will take centre stage once again during the Silent Disco events on Friday and Saturday nights, promising even more unforgettable moments.

The festival continues for four more nights until Sunday February 23, running from 5pm to 9pm each evening.

Food and drink is also available at The Aviary Cafe and Riverside Glasshouse, which has been renamed Jephson Tavern to reflect past times.

Entry to the event is via The Parade or Newbold Terrace.

In addition to the light displays, visitors can enjoy a range of free activities, including free workshops, trails and competitions throughout Leamington town centre, making it a perfect outing for all ages this February half term.

For full details on events and attractions please visit www.lightsofleamington.co.uk

