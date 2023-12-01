In pictures: The Range opens its new branch at The Leamington Shopping Park

Customers have flocked to the opening of the major home, leisure and garden retailer’s new branch which will eventually provide around 70 jobs including staff from the former Wilko store in Leamington town centre

Customers have flocked to the opening of the new branch of major home, leisure and garden retailer The Range in Leamington this morning (Friday December 1).

Staff at the store, opened at the unit previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos at The Leamington Shopping Park, have been working around the clock for 11 days to get it ready for the opening.

Store manager Steve Green said the branch will eventually provide around 70 jobs including staff from the former Wilko store in Leamington town centre.

He added: “The opening has been fantastic and it’s great for Leamington.

"It’s really positive for the community.

"We’re very bust today and all of the customers are really excited.

"I think the town has needed something like this for a while.”

1 . The Range opening in Leamington Customers have flocked to the opening of the new branch of The Range at The Leamington Shopping Park. Photo: National World

