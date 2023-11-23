In Pictures: The Range set to open at Leamington Shopping Park - and it will be bringing Wilko
These photos were supplied by Geoff Ousbey.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Major home, leisure and garden retailer The Range is set to open its new branch at The Leamington Shopping Park next week.
The new store will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1.
The retailer also looks set to be bringing a Wilko section to the store.
In September, The Range agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand after a rescue bid for the wider business fell through.