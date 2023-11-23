Register
In Pictures: The Range set to open at Leamington Shopping Park - and it will be bringing Wilko

These photos were supplied by Geoff Ousbey.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Major home, leisure and garden retailer The Range is set to open its new branch at The Leamington Shopping Park next week.

The new store will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1.

The retailer also looks set to be bringing a Wilko section to the store.

In September, The Range agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand after a rescue bid for the wider business fell through.

