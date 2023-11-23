In Pictures: The Range set to open at Leamington Shopping Park - and it will be bringing Wilko

These photos were supplied by Geoff Ousbey.

Major home, leisure and garden retailer The Range is set to open its new branch at The Leamington Shopping Park next week.

The new store will open at the units previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos on Friday December 1.

The retailer also looks set to be bringing a Wilko section to the store.