In pictures: The Regency 10K Run 2025 in Leamington

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run saw around 2,000 runners put their best foot forward as the sun shone for the 21st edition of the annual event which raises thousands of pounds for good causes every year.

They were cheered on by scores of spectators who lined the route to watch the event.

In the men’s race, members of Leamington C&AC scooped all of the top three positions, with Callum Hanlon securing the top, while Frazer Knowles came in second position and Archie Lane finished in third.

In the women’s category, Kelly Edwards, also of Leamington C&AC, triumphed in first place, while Natasha White, of Northbrook Athletics Club, achieved second place, and Louise Balloch, of Daventry Road Runners, came in third.

The event has raised more than £500,000 for hundreds of charities, community groups, PTAs, clubs and local initiatives since being launched in 2004.

Thomas White, of event organisers Leamington Round Table, said: “2025 has marked another incredible year of the Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run.

“It was brilliant to see both new and familiar faces take part in the run, and there was an incredible number of spectators cheering everyone on.

“We would like to thank headline sponsors Wright Hassall as well as all of the fantastic volunteers and supporters who make the event such an incredible success year on year.

“We now look forward to adding up the total raised at this year’s event and distributing this to causes that do incredible work across our community.”

For the full results, visit www.regency10k.co.uk

1 . Regency Run 2025 Women’s race winner Kelly Edwards is presented with her prize by Jacqui Grove, of Helping Hands. Photo: Jame Gray

2 . Regency Run 2025 Men’s race winner Callum Hanlon is presented with his prize by Alex Robinson, of Wright Hassall. Photo: Jamie Gray

3 . Regency Run 2025 Women’s race winner Kelly Edwards (centre) with Natasha White (left) who achieved second position and Louise Balloch (right) who came in third. Photo: Jamie Gray

4 . Regency Run 2025 Men’s race winner Callum Hanlon (centre) with Frazer Knowles (left) who achieved second position and Archie Lane (right) who came in third. Photo: Jamie Gray