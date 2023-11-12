In pictures: The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth
The event to remember the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history took place in the town centre and at the town’s war memorial at Abbey Fields earlier today (Sunday November 12)
Kenilworth has remembered the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history today (Sunday November 12).
The Remembrance Sunday parade and service took place in the town centre and war memorial at Abbey Fields
People across the Warwick district also paid their respects at events and ceremonies this week.
