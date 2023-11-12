Register
BREAKING
The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.
The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.

In pictures: The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth

The event to remember the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history took place in the town centre and at the town’s war memorial at Abbey Fields earlier today (Sunday November 12)
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 17:07 GMT

Kenilworth has remembered the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history today (Sunday November 12).

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service took place in the town centre and war memorial at Abbey Fields

People across the Warwick district also paid their respects at events and ceremonies this week.

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.

1. The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth.

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.

2. The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth.

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.

3. The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth.

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council.

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council.

4. The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth.

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Kenilworth Town Council. Photo: Kenilworth Town Council

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Warwick