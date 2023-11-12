In pictures: The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington
The event to remember the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history took place in The Parade and at the town’s war memorial in Euston Place earlier today (Sunday November 12)
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
Leamington has remembered the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history today (Sunday November 12).
The Remembrance Sunday parade and service took place in The Parade and at the war memorial in Euston Place.
Townspeople also paid their respects at events and ceremonies elsewhere throughout the week
1 / 11