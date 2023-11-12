Register
The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council (WDC).The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council (WDC).
In pictures: The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington

The event to remember the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history took place in The Parade and at the town’s war memorial in Euston Place earlier today (Sunday November 12)
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT

Leamington has remembered the sacrifice of armed service men and women in conflicts throughout history today (Sunday November 12).

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service took place in The Parade and at the war memorial in Euston Place.

Townspeople also paid their respects at events and ceremonies elsewhere throughout the week

1. Remembrance Leamington 2023 (12).JPG

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council (WDC). Photo: WDC

2. Remembrance Leamington 2023 (6).JPG

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council (WDC). Photo: WDC

3. Remembrance Leamington 2023 (9).JPG

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council (WDC). Photo: WDC

4. Remembrance Leamington 2023 (33).JPG

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council (WDC). Photo: WDC

