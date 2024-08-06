Kenilworth Town Clerk Maggie Field and Lily Brownjohn (Secretary, for Kenilworth Allotments) visited Kenilworth Allotments earlier this week to judge the annual scarecrow competition.Kenilworth Town Clerk Maggie Field and Lily Brownjohn (Secretary, for Kenilworth Allotments) visited Kenilworth Allotments earlier this week to judge the annual scarecrow competition.
Kenilworth Town Clerk Maggie Field and Lily Brownjohn (Secretary, for Kenilworth Allotments) visited Kenilworth Allotments earlier this week to judge the annual scarecrow competition.

In pictures: the scarecrows on display for Kenilworth Allotments open day

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Aug 2024, 20:31 BST
The judging has taken place for the scarecrow competition at the 21st annual Kenilworth Allotments Open Day.

The event takes place at the allotments in Manor Road on Sunday August 11 from 1pm to 4pm.

The 'stars of the show' are the scarecrows, which come in all shapes and sizes and are judged in various categories including traditional, novelty or topical and a children's section where they can create whatever they like.

There is also a competition with a prize on the day for children to count the correct number of scarecrows on display.

Stalls will include Pimm's and tea tents, an ice cream cart, fresh produce from the allotments, a bee exhibition and a Warwickshire County Council advisor on composting and recycling.

Bowen Therapy will give advice and demonstrations and Kenilworth Books have sponsored the Fletcher's Four Seasons Story Trails attraction.

A donation from the proceeds of the event will be made to The Waverley Day Centre, Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alan Chalmers’ chosen charity.

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

1. Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition Photo: Michael Baker

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

2. An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition Photo: Michael Baker

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

3. An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition Photo: Michael Baker

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

4. Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition

An entry into the Kenilworth Allotments scarecrow competition Photo: Michael Baker

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice