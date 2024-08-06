In pictures: the scarecrows on display for Kenilworth Allotments open day

The event takes place at the allotments in Manor Road on Sunday August 11 from 1pm to 4pm.

The 'stars of the show' are the scarecrows, which come in all shapes and sizes and are judged in various categories including traditional, novelty or topical and a children's section where they can create whatever they like.

There is also a competition with a prize on the day for children to count the correct number of scarecrows on display.

Stalls will include Pimm's and tea tents, an ice cream cart, fresh produce from the allotments, a bee exhibition and a Warwickshire County Council advisor on composting and recycling.

Bowen Therapy will give advice and demonstrations and Kenilworth Books have sponsored the Fletcher's Four Seasons Story Trails attraction.

A donation from the proceeds of the event will be made to The Waverley Day Centre, Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alan Chalmers’ chosen charity.

