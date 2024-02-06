In pictures: the spectacular Spectacle of Light is running at Compton Verney until the end of February

There’s just a fortnight left to see Compton Verney’s Spectacle of Light shown in these photographs.

Visitors to the historic site can discover the night-time wonder and enchanting spectacle of light and sound.

Wrap up warm, get the gang together, plan a Valentine’s date or simply find an incredible new place to take the kids during half term by heading to the staggeringly beautiful art gallery and park for an after-dark experience like no other.

Until February 18, the historic house and grounds has once again be transformed by a series of jaw-dropping light displays and installations, bathing the lake, ancient meadow and stunning woodland in a riot of colour and sound.

