In pictures: The striking new murals at Priory Park in Warwick

The murals, on the walls of the run-down railway underpass in the park and on the wall of one of the garages near the Packmores Community Centre, were designed and produced by Brink Contemporary Arts, headed by Tim Robottom – the creative force behind the Leamington Mural Festival.

And all those who had supported the project, which was lead by the Priory Pools Community Centre, were invited to the park yesterday to celebrate the competion of the stunning artworks.

The works celebrate the history of Priory Park and the 200th anniversary of the railway, whilst reflecting what the park now means to the local community.

The project also looks forward to the future Priory Pools Community Centre in the park.

Tim spent many weeks talking to local groups to shape the mural’s final design, ensuring the artwork reflected the voices and stories of the Warwick community.

These included the Friends of Priory Park, Warwickshire County Record Office, Warwick Youth Town Council and Packmores residents.

The finishing touches to the mural were done by students from St Mary Immaculate Primary School following workshops within the school.

The main mural designs were brought to life by Tim (Lord Numb) and colleague Gordon (Mig29).

The project was made possible through Network Rail, which granted a license for Brink to paint the murals on its walls.

Generous funding was given from Warwick District Council, King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick Relief in Need, Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwickshire County Council and donated paint from Crown Paints.

1 . Priory Park mural photos Tim Robottom of Brink Contemporary Arts talks about one of the stunning murals he created in Priory Park in Warwick. Photo: Huw Bowen of Sundog Industries

2 . Priory Park mural photos All those involved in supporting the project were invited down to see the murals in Priory Park. Photo: Huw Bowen of Sundog Industries

3 . Priory Park mural photos All those involved in supporting the project were invited to see the stunning new murals in Priory Park. Photo: Huw Bowen of Sundog Industries