There were performances from St John's Primary School and Priors Field Primary School, who sang songs such as White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again as the the smiling audiences waved their flags, while also enjoying memories from Peter James's novel 'Kenilworth Kids in Wartime', read by members of the Talisman Youth Theatre.

And everyone had the chance to join in and sing along to the words of I Vow to Thee my Country.

There was also a performance by piper Rhys Fitter (formally of the 1st Battalion Royal Guards), a reflection of VE Day by Alfred Dearing and the Last Post and Reveille, played by Edwards Lawlor.

The beacon was then lit by Matt Bulford of EH.

Here are some of our photos from the event.

1 . In pictures: The VE Day 80 event at Kenilworth Castle Hundreds of people sang along as the town marked the 80th anniversary with a fantastic event at Kenilworth Castle on Thursday night (May 8). Photo: National World

2 . In pictures: The VE Day 80 event at Kenilworth Castle Hundreds of people sang along as the town marked the 80th anniversary with a fantastic event at Kenilworth Castle on Thursday night (May 8). Photo: National World

3 . In pictures: The VE Day 80 event at Kenilworth Castle Hundreds of people sang along as the town marked the 80th anniversary with a fantastic event at Kenilworth Castle on Thursday night (May 8). Photo: National World

4 . In pictures: The VE Day 80 event at Kenilworth Castle Hundreds of people sang along as the town marked the 80th anniversary with a fantastic event at Kenilworth Castle on Thursday night (May 8). Photo: National World