In pictures: The Warwickshire winners of the 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards

Here are the 11 Warwickshire winners of the 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards.

With the annual awards now in their 11th year, readers of the award-winning lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos have been nominating and voting in their hundreds of thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 21 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Local Food/Drink producer – and shining a light on some of the very best independent businesses across the counties.

Reaching more than ten million people nationally in eight weeks, more than 515,000 votes and nominations were cast nationwide, making it the most popular ‘Muddy Awards’ to date.

Free to enter from start to finish, all the winners of the Warwickshire and West Midlands Awards – for which there were nine winners – were announced yesterday (Thursday April 2) online at https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/winners/

1 . 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards The Bridge House (Henley in Arden) – Boutique Stay Photo: Google Maps

2 . 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards Coffee on the Corner (Kenilworth) – Café Photo: Google Maps

3 . 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards Nana’s Japanese (Leamington) – Casual Dining Photo: Picture supplied

4 . 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards Malt Kiln Farm Shop (Rugby) – Farm Shop/ Deli Photo: Google Maps