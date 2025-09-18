In pictures: The White Horse pub in Leamington has had a smart makeover

An relaunch party is taking place at the pub in Clarendon Avenue between 6pm to 9pm with live music from local artist Cole Stock.
The pub announced the temporary closure for the work to take place back in July and it was closed throughout August.
Both bar areas and the pub’s beer garden have had a ‘glow-up’ with new furniture added.
1. In pictures: The White Horse Pub in Leamington has had a smart refurbishment
