In pictures: The White Horse pub in Leamington has had a smart makeover

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
Popular Leamington pub the White Horse is set to re-open today (Thursday September 18) after it was closed for a few weeks to undergo a refurbishment.

An relaunch party is taking place at the pub in Clarendon Avenue between 6pm to 9pm with live music from local artist Cole Stock.

The pub announced the temporary closure for the work to take place back in July and it was closed throughout August.

Both bar areas and the pub’s beer garden have had a ‘glow-up’ with new furniture added.

