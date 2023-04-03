Register
In pictures: The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run 2023 in Leamington

The event returned for its 19th year taking runners along Leamington’s roads and leafy parks.

By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:44 BST

Almost 2,000 runners put their best foot forward at Leamington’s popular 10k run yesterday (Sunday April 2) helping to raise money for a number of good causes.

Backed once again by Leamington lawyers Wright Hassall, The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run returned for its 19th year taking runners along Leamington’s roads and leafy parks.

Proceeds will be donated to various organisations including the official race charity Molly Ollys Wishes.

Frazer Knowles of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club (C&AC) won the men’s race with a time of 32 minutes 40 seconds, followed in second and third by Andy Lawrence and Kenilworth Runners’ Ryan Baker.

Alice Belcher of Wellingborough and District Athletic Club, won the women’s category with a time of 36 minutes 5 seconds, ahead of Natalie Bhangal and Monica Williamson, both of Leamington C&AC who rounded off the top three.

Wright Hassall's Alex Robinson with male winner Frazer Knowles.

Leamington