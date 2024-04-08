Around 2,000 runners took to the streets of Leamington as the town’s most popular 10k run celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday (April 7).

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run returned for its 20th year, with participants putting their best foot forward to raise money for a variety of local good causes.

In the men’s race, Matt Scarsbrook, of Birchfield Harriers, triumphed in first place with a time of 31 minutes and 53 seconds, while Frazer Knowles, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, achieved second place and Alistair McDonnell, of Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club, came in third.

In the women’s category, Rachel Gifford, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, clinched the top spot with a time of 36 minutes and 33 seconds, Natalie Bhangal, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, came in second place, while Elisabeth Oldridge, of Loughborough Athletics, followed in third.

1 . Regency Run 2024 In the women’s category, Rachel Gifford, of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, clinched the top spot. Photo: Jamie Gray

2 . Regency Run 2024 In the men’s race, Matt Scarsbrook, of Birchfield Harriers, triumphed in first place. Photo: Jamie Gray

3 . Regency Run 2024 The women’s category winners are presented with their trophies. Photo: Jamie Gray

4 . Regency Run 2024 The men’s category winners are presented with their trophies. Photo: Jamie Gray