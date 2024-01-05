In pictures: these dogs at Kenilworth re-homing centre need paw-fect owners for 2024

These 20 cute canines are among the 64 on the list who Dogs Trust Kenilworth wants to find a forever home for
Can you be the paw-fect owners for any of these dogs at a Kenilworth re-homing centre.
These 20 cute canines are among the 64 on the list who Dogs Trust Kenilworth wants to find a forever home for.
Ranging in various breeds and ages, each of the dogs has a distinct personality and background.
1. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs
Akita Buster, who is aged between two and five, needs a home with no other pets or children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/akita/1268834 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
2. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs
Italian Corso Dog Cross Ginger, aged between 5 and 7, may live with secondary school age children. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/italian-corso-dog/3077872 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
3. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming Dogs
Shar Pei Rosie, aged between 5 and 7, may live with secondary school age children.
https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/shar-pei/3070597 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
4. Dogs Trust Kenilworth Rehoming
German Shepherd Dog Cross Freddie, aged between 6 and 12 months, may live with other dogs and secondary school age children.
https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3077509 Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth