In pictures: Thousands come to see classic car show in Leamington
Thousands of people came to see classic cars in the sunshine at an event in Leamington on Sunday (June 11).
Organised by Leamington Rotary Club, Cars at the Spa was held at the Pump Room Gardens in support of the charities Helping Hands and Molly Olly’s Wishes.
Along with almost 300 cars on display, visitors were also treated to live music by the Royal Spa Brass, Warwick Community Band, the Rock Choir and Shadowfax.
Rotary president Brian Bassett said: “We’re grateful to all those who have helped us with this event and all the car owners who enabled the show to be a success.
“I would like to express our thanks for the wonderful sponsorship we have received from numerous companies, including our headline sponsor, Startin Kia – Warwick, and BID Leamington.”