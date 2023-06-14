Organised by Leamington Rotary Club in support of the charities Helping Hands and Molly Olly’s Wishes, Cars at the Spa at the Pump Room Gardens welcomed thousands of visitors on Sunday (June 11).

Thousands of people came to see classic cars in the sunshine at an event in Leamington on Sunday (June 11).

Organised by Leamington Rotary Club, Cars at the Spa was held at the Pump Room Gardens in support of the charities Helping Hands and Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Along with almost 300 cars on display, visitors were also treated to live music by the Royal Spa Brass, Warwick Community Band, the Rock Choir and Shadowfax.

Rotary president Brian Bassett said: “We’re grateful to all those who have helped us with this event and all the car owners who enabled the show to be a success.

“I would like to express our thanks for the wonderful sponsorship we have received from numerous companies, including our headline sponsor, Startin Kia – Warwick, and BID Leamington.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Cars at the Spa 2023 Cars at the Spa 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

2 . Cars at the Spa 2023 Cars at the Spa 2023 Photo: Picture supplied

3 . MHLC-13-06-23 Cars at the Spa 2023 - CEN Upload (1).jpg Cars at the Spa 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.

4 . Cars at the Spa 2023 Cars at the Spa 2023 Photo: Picture supplied.