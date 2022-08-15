Image from Art in the Park 2022.

In pictures: Thousands of people enjoy annual Art in the Park festival in Leamington

The festival took place across Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens took place on Saturday and Sunday (August 13 and 14) and its organisers have hailed it as a huge success

By Oliver Williams
Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:03 pm

Thousands of people enjoyed the annual Art in the Park festival in Leamington over the weekend.

The festival across Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens – described as ‘the biggest yet’ by its organisers - took place on Saturday and Sunday (August 13 and 14) and its organisers have hailed it as a huge success.

Hundreds of artists displayed and sold their work while visitors enjoyed a range of art, theatre, dance, crafts, music, events and workshops throughout the event.

The event also hosted some of the finest local culinary offerings across pop-up food and drink stalls.

The event’s organisers have already confirmed the dates for next year’s Art in the Park – August 5 and 6.

For more information about the event visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/

