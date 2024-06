This was the event’s 40th year and was also the first time it had been fully booked since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10k race was organised by Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

Here are some of the stills taken from a video by Geoff Ousbey of the runners travelling along Coventry Road in Warwick.

Click here to watch Geoff’s video.

1 . Two Castles Run 2024 The runners coming down Coventry Road in Warwick. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Two Castles Run 2024 Around 4,500 runners took part this year. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Two Castles Run 2024 It was the event's 40th year this year. Photo: Geoff Ousbey