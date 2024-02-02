In pictures: top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term

1 . Top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term

Enjoy live theatrical performances in the garden of Shakespeare’s Birthplace In celebration of Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s multi-year theme, The Women Who Made Shakespeare, actors will be performing a range of duologues from some of Shakespeare’s most famous female characters. From Lady MacBeth and Cleopatra to Juliet and Rosalind, watch scenes from some of these much-loved characters in the place where Shakespeare was born. Runs between Saturday, February 10th and Sunday, February 18th between 10am and 4pm. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the Falcon Inn Chair for the first time at Shakespeare’s Birthplace – which is an oak panel-back armchair once believed to have been used by William Shakespeare, who allegedly drank at the Falcon Inn in Bidford where he held his club meetings. A Shakespeare’s Story ticket for 2 adults and 3 children costs £65 – which provides entry to all three of Shakespeare’s family homes, and is valid for 12 months with repeat entry. For more details visit www.shakespeare.org.uk Photo: Sam Allard