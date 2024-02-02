In pictures: top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term
Shakespeare’s England has unveiled its top activities for families for the first school holiday of the year.
By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
An immersive lighting spectacle, a birthday bash for Dippy the Dinosaur, and exploring the car of the future form part of a bumper line-up of activities for families in Warwickshire this February half-term.
The tourism body for south Warwickshire, Shakespeare’s England, has unveiled its top activities for families for the first school holiday of the year, most of which average out at no more than £15 per head.
1. Top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term
Enjoy live theatrical performances in the garden of Shakespeare’s Birthplace In celebration of Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s multi-year theme, The Women Who Made Shakespeare, actors will be performing a range of duologues from some of Shakespeare’s most famous female characters. From Lady MacBeth and Cleopatra to Juliet and Rosalind, watch scenes from some of these much-loved characters in the place where Shakespeare was born. Runs between Saturday, February 10th and Sunday, February 18th between 10am and 4pm.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the Falcon Inn Chair for the first time at Shakespeare’s Birthplace – which is an oak panel-back armchair once believed to have been used by William Shakespeare, who allegedly drank at the Falcon Inn in Bidford where he held his club meetings. A Shakespeare’s Story ticket for 2 adults and 3 children costs £65 – which provides entry to all three of Shakespeare’s family homes, and is valid for 12 months with repeat entry. For more details visit www.shakespeare.org.uk Photo: Sam Allard
2. Top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term
Get up close to a Chilean Rose Tarantula at Stratford Butterfly Farm Escape the cold and indulge in 25-degree temperatures in the UK’s largest tropical butterfly destination whilst meeting the butterfly farm’s latest addition – the Chilean Rose Tarantula.
Best known for their lovely pink colouring, Chilean Rose Tarantulas are found in desert or scrubland regions of Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia.
The Chilean Rose Tarantula can be viewed from behind a glass tank between Saturday, February 10th and Sunday, February 18th. Two adults and two children, or one adult and three children cost £27.50. For more information visit www.butterflyfarm.co.uk Photo: Picture supplied
3. Top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term
Embark on a bird-watching adventure
Swooping into Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall is a bird watching adventure and a bird crafting activity. Both will take place from Saturday 10 February to Sunday 25 February as part of the award-winning attraction’s family-friendly fun. Eagle-eyed visitors will be challenged to help Twitch and his friends to find some missing bird exhibits as part of the Twitchers Museum Adventure organised by Kids in Museums and Walker Books. And inspired by the robins, blackbirds and nightingales that Shakespeare wrote about, visitors can decorate their own wooden bird, with a variety of colourful materials to choose from. Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall is open daily from 11am to 5pm. Entry tickets are adult £12.50; concession £11; child (5-16) £8; family (2 adults and 2 children) £34; additional child with family ticket £6; under 5s free. For further information or to book tickets visit shakespearesschoolroom.org Photo: Sara Beaumont Photography
4. Top things to do in South Warwickshire over February half-term
Celebrate Dippy’s birthday at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum
The February half term marks one year since Dippy, The Nation’s Favourite Dinosaur, arrived at the Herbert, and families are invited to attend a free birthday bash on Wednesday, February 14th between 10am and 4pm. As well as seeing Dippy, visitors can handle fossils, meet guests from the world of wild learning, take part in crafts activities – and eat cake. For more information visit www.theherbert.org/whats-on/1789/the-big-dippy-birthday-bash Photo: Picture supplied