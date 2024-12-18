Visitors in the garden in January at Charlecote Park, Warwickshire.Visitors in the garden in January at Charlecote Park, Warwickshire.
In pictures: top winter walks at National Trust sites in Warwickshire and beyond

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2024, 19:50 BST
From ancient woodland walks, accessible trails and walks with stunning vistas, the National Trust has revealed its top winter walking trails to enjoy in Warwickshire, Birmingham, Northamptonshire and across the Midlands this festive season and into the new year.

In Warwickshire, Charlecote Park, Upton House and Gardens and the beautiful walk through the Arden countryside on a circular 8km walk from Packwood House to nearby Baddesley Clinton are on the list.

Near Birmingham, there is the countryside haven Clent Hills where the mysterious Four Stones can be found and, on a clear day, you will be rewarded with views of the Welsh Black Mountains.

And at Lyveden in Northamptonshire there is the Lyveden Way, a ten-mile waymarked path through sheltered woodland, open fields and pretty villages.

People are encouraged to check opening dates and times ahead of visiting, as these vary across the different sites.

For more information about winter walks at National Trust sites in Warwickshire visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/walking

