In Warwickshire, Charlecote Park, Upton House and Gardens and the beautiful walk through the Arden countryside on a circular 8km walk from Packwood House to nearby Baddesley Clinton are on the list.

Near Birmingham, there is the countryside haven Clent Hills where the mysterious Four Stones can be found and, on a clear day, you will be rewarded with views of the Welsh Black Mountains.

And at Lyveden in Northamptonshire there is the Lyveden Way, a ten-mile waymarked path through sheltered woodland, open fields and pretty villages.

People are encouraged to check opening dates and times ahead of visiting, as these vary across the different sites.

For more information about winter walks at National Trust sites in Warwickshire visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/walking

1 . In pictures: top winter walks at National Trust sites in Warwickshire and beyond Visitors at Sudbury Hall and the National Trust Museum of Childhood, Derbyshire Photo: Robert Morris

2 . In pictures: top winter walks at National Trust sites in Warwickshire and beyond Frozen gate in March at Croome, Worcestershire Photo: National Trust Images/John Hubble

3 . In pictures: top winter walks at National Trust sites in Warwickshire and beyond Winter sunrise over the Four Stones at Clent Hills, Worcestershire. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey