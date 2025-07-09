In pictures: Torrential rain fails to dampen the spirits of hundreds of runners at Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K run

The five-kilometre run started and finished in Whitehall Recreation Ground, with more than 500 runners taking on the course through the town centre.

Couch to 5K, part of the NHS' Better Health programme, aims to guide novices from the couch to running five kilometres, one step at a time.

The run formed part of the Love Rugby Festival's celebration of sport in the borough, while promoting the festival theme of improving mental and physical health.

Cllr Michael Moran, leader of Rugby Borough Council, ran the Couch to 5K and paid tribute to every runner who took on the challenge.

"When I floated the idea last year of a Love Rugby Festival it always included a 5K run, so to see it in action and get the numbers we did around the town - in the rain - is simply brilliant," Cllr Moran said.

"I know first hand how much time and effort colleagues across the council have put into this, so a huge 'well done' to all concerned."

The Couch to 5K brought the curtain down on the first Love Rugby Festival, launched to create a sense of pride in the borough, boost footfall in the town centre and celebrate Rugby's diverse communities.

The festival, which opened on June 20, featured a packed programme of live music, theatre, art, heritage and sport.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "A big 'thank you' to all participants in this fun run and all the other Love Rugby events."

"It's been such a pleasure to welcome so many visitors and groups to our town."

1 . Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K Hundreds of runners took part in the inaugural Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K on Sunday July 6. Photo: Rugby Borough Council

2 . Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K Rugby MP John Slinger (left) and council leader Michael Moran (right) celebrated completing the Couch to 5K with (second left) the Mayor of Rugby Cllr Barbara Brown and (second right) Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing. Photo: Rugby Borough Council

3 . Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K Hundreds of runners took part in the inaugural Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K on Sunday July 6. Photo: Rugby Borough Council