In Pictures: Town Criers from across the UK gather in Warwick for competition

Town Criers from across the UK gather in Warwick last week for the bi-annual competition.

The town criers returned to the town on April 13 for the Town Criers’ competition under the rules of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, organised by Warwick Court Leet.

Held in Pageant Gardens, 13 town criers competed on the day with Adrian Holmes from Lichfield being declared the winner by 20 points, with second place going to Peder Neilsen representing Bromyard and Winslow just one point ahead of third place crier Michael Stephens of Farnham in his very first crying competition.

This is the second time that Adrian has won the competition in Warwick.

The event was also supported by locals and visitors who heard two crys, the first cry promoting the town criers’ hometown and the second about Guide Dogs as the Warwick Crier Michael Reddy and his wife have volunteered for Guide Dogs for 24 years.

Both said they were “impressed by the research the criers had made with each covering parts of the incredible work Guide Dogs have been delivering for over 90 years”.

This year the competition was sponsored by local companies Hansgrohe, Ronnie’s Bar, The Globe. The Eagle, the Tilted Wig, NV Her, Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery, Thomas Oken Tearooms, Dough and Brew, Trinkets and Treasure, eight traders from Warwick market and Shire Foods.

Warwick Town Crier, Michael Reddy, hosted the day and said: “Many thanks to all our volunteers, sponsors, suppliers and Warwick town Council for all their help in making the day such a success.”

The competition will return in 2026.

1 . Town Crier Competition 2024 Crier Peder Nielsen from Bromyard and Winslow. Photo: Owen Thompson and Luke Cave

2 . Town Crier Competition 2024 Crier Michael Stephens from Farnham. Photo: Owen Thompson and Luke Cave

3 . Town Crier Competition 2024 Crier Paul Gough from Nuneaton and Bedworth. Photo: Owen Thompson and Luke Cave