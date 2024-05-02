In Pictures: Treasured National Trust item lifted through the roof by crane at Warwickshire site

One of the most treasured items in the National Trust collection has been lifted through the roof at one of its sites in Warwickshire – thanks to a crane.

The Tabula Eliensis has remained in the tower at the top of a winding staircase at Coughton Court near Alcester for nearly 70 years unable to be moved due to its size and delicate condition, until the ‘Through the Roof’ project provided an opportunity to lift the painted cloth through an opening in the soon-to-be-repaired roof.

Protected by a bespoke crate, the large painted cloth measuring 2.3m x 2.6m, was craned out by fine art handlers with the support of National Trust’s conservation team.

Re-discovered in a roof-space at Coughton Court in the early 1900s, the 16th century Tabula Eliensis has been displayed in the tower since the mid-1950s.

The Elizabethan painted cloth records a history of Ely covering nearly 1,000 years.

Created in 1596, it speaks to a turbulent period in English history, when Elizabeth I repeatedly faced imminent invasion from the Catholic Philip II of Spain.

The Tabula Eliensis presents the coats of arms of the Catholic knights and gentlemen interned at Ely, Broughton and Banbury between 1588 and 1594. It shows the arms of Thomas Throckmorton of Coughton Court, who was held at Broughton in 1590 and 1592-3 and Banbury in 1594.

Safely freed from the tower, it will now undergo conservation treatment, technical examination and research before returning to Coughton Court.

Project manager, Aimee Tavana said: “The chance to free the Tabula Eliensis from the Tower showroom is exciting.

"With the removal of the roof, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move the Tabula Eliensis from where it has been marooned for almost 70 years, to facilitate its care and future re-display in an area of the property that is more easily accessible to all.

“We have been able to work with several highly skilled and specialist contractors, which has made the 7am start times worth it.

"We’re very pleased to be able to ensure the Tabula Eliensis can be protected and enjoyed by our visitors for generations to come.”

1 . The Tabula Eliensis lifted out of Coughton Court's roof The Tabula Eliensis being lifted out of the roof Photo: National Trust - Amy Bromage

2 . The Tabula Eliensis lifted out of Coughton Court's roof The Tabula Eliensis at Coughton Court Photo: National Trusr

3 . The Tabula Eliensis lifted out of Coughton Court's roof One of Coughton Court’s most treasured art works, the Tabula Eliensis, being craned out of the roof of the building during building work on the house. Photo: National Trust - Amy Bromage