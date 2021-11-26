In pictures: tree carver transforms dead oak into artwork in Warwick park

A tree carver has been making artwork out of dead wood in a park in Warwick.

On Thursday (November 25) carver Graham Jones was seen making sculptures out of a dead oak stump in Priory Park.

The carving session, which has been approved by Warwick District Council and the Friends of Priory Park, was one of tree two sculpture demonstrations.

Graham is due to return to the park on Saturday (November 27) from 10am to 3pm to carve a felled sycamore tree, which people can watch throughout the day.

Here are a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of Graham's work earlier this week.

