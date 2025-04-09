In Pictures: Tulip garden with hundreds of thousands of flowers opens near Warwick

With more than 100 varieties of tulips, including early, mid-season, and late-season bloomers, Tulleys Tulip Garden – curated by the same team that brought Tulleys Tulip Fest – will have a rolling kaleidoscope of colour throughout the season.

Visitors will be able to explore the garden at any time during the season to see how the tulips evolve from buds to bloom to petal fall.

Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the magic of Tulleys Tulips to Warwickshire.

“After the incredible success of Tulleys Tulip Fest, we’re excited to bring this breath taking spring event to even more guests."

At the garden there are places for photo opportunities – including a windmill – as well as Dutch street food and entertainment.

Currently tickets are available until May 5. To buy tickets go to: TulipGarden.co.uk

1 . Tulleys Tulip Garden in Hatton The tulip garden has opened at Hatton Country World. Photo: James Carey

2 . Tulleys Tulip Garden in Hatton It will be open until May. Photo: James Carey

3 . Tulleys Tulip Garden in Hatton The garden features hundreds of thousands of tulips. Photo: James Carey