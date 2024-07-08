In Pictures: Two-day festival at historic Warwickshire pub is hailed as a huge success

Nick and Emma Woodhouse have hailed the event, which marks their first decade at The Fleur de Lys in Lowsonford, a huge success.

Hundreds of people flocked to ‘Fleur Fest’ on June 29 to 30, which also raised £650 for Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

It featured entertainment and activities, from live musicians and performers – including stilt walkers and bubbleology - to craft and circus skills workshops, stalls and a dog show.

Emma said: “We were delighted to see so many happy faces filling our beer garden for FleurFest.

"The weekend was intended to celebrate the brilliance of pubs, as well as our tenth anniversary, and it certainly felt very joyful.

"From children chasing StiltMan around the garden to the sound of great bands filling the air, we really enjoyed doing something a bit different to our normal pies-and-pints operation.

“We hadn’t anticipated how fulfilling it would feel to see so many familiar faces supporting us.”

"Also to look out and see neighbours dancing together in front of the stage and kids enthralled by circus performers, as well as so many proud dog owners after the dog show was really satisfying.”

The couple, who juggle running their business with the parenting of two young children, moved to Warwickshire from Bristol for their current project, combining 30 years of experience in the industry.

The Fleur De Lys first opened as a tavern in the early 20th century, later going on to introduce the ‘pioneering’ idea of serving food and giving rise to the now famous Fleur De Lys pies.

A team from Molly Ollys also raised funds and awareness across the weekend.

The charity was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as providing wishes and donating therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

These cuddly toys form part of an Olly The Brave pack that has now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres, along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series.

Rachel said: “Thank you to Emma and Nick for inviting Molly Ollys to be part of the their 10th anniversary celebrations at Fleur Fest.

"It was a great event for all the family and we loved being a part of it and all helps to raise awareness of our work as well as much needed funds. Thank you to everyone who came to support.”

Emma added: “It was a privilege to partner with the Molly Olly charity for this event and raise awareness for this vital local charity, too.

"We would love to do more events like this and partner with local suppliers, performers and businesses, but we’re going to have to find an excuse sooner than our next big anniversary.”

1 . MHLC-08-07-24-fleur fest-CENupload (12).jpg Hundreds of people flocked to ‘Fleur Fest’, which also raised £650 for charity, Molly Ollys. Photo by We Are The ClarkesPhoto: We Are The Clarkes

2 . MHLC-08-07-24-fleur fest-CENupload (11).jpg The event featured entertainment and activities from live musicians and performers – including stilt walkers and bubbleology - to craft and circus skills workshops, marketand charity stalls and a dog show. Photo by We Are The ClarkesPhoto: We Are The Clarkes

3 . MHLC-08-07-24-fleur fest-CENupload (14).jpg The weekend event featured a mix of entertainment and activities including live musicians. Photo by We Are The ClarkesPhoto: We Are The Clarkes

4 . MHLC-08-07-24-fleur fest-CENupload (10).jpg The community event marked the landlords' first decade at The Fleur de Lys in Lowsonford. Photo by We Are The ClarkesPhoto: We Are The Clarkes