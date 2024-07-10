In Pictures: Vandals leave path of destruction after sickening attack on gravestones at Leamington Cemetery

Visitors to Leamington Spa Cemetery, in Brunswick Street, are being asked to help Warwick District Council, following the vandalism on Saturday (July 6).

The council said it happened before the cemetery closed for the night at 8pm and visitors are being asked to contact the council if they recall seeing anything which might help to catch those responsible.

Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “We are shocked and saddened to see such mindless vandalism in the cemetery and we are doing all we can to preserve and make safe the damaged gravestones, which will cost just under £4,000.

"Sadly, several have been destroyed beyond repair, which we know will be upsetting for visitors to the Cemetery to see.

“This is not just about the physical damage, but also the history and heritage of the families in our community which cannot be replaced.

"I would like to thank those of you who have shared information with us so far, we appreciate your support and sincerely hope this is an isolated incident.”

Warwickshire Police along with the council’s wardens have provided an increased presence in and around the cemetery, to provide reassurance to residents visiting and walking in the grounds.

The council said signs show where the damage has happened for health and safety and in case it might people remember information.

Anyone with information should contact: [email protected] or call 01926 651418 or call Warwickshire Police with crime reference 23/28458/24

