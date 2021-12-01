In Pictures: Visitors enjoy Warwick's annual Christmas Tree Festival

The popular St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival has returned this year.

St Mary's Church in Warwick has one again been decorated with Christmas trees, which have been sponsored by more than fifty Warwick businesses, charities, community groups and schools.

It opened on Warwick Victorian Evening on November 25 and was visited by more 2,000 people on the night.

The festival is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm, until Sunday December 5.

The church's pop-up cafe is open every Friday and Saturday during the festival and St Mary's iconic tower will also be open to visitors during the Christmas Tree Festival until Friday December 3 (subject to weather).

Jayne McHale at the Christmas tree festival

Martin Carpenter looking at the decorated trees

Gayle Harris, Janet Ball and Sandra Maclellan enjoying the Christmas tree festival in St Mary's Church

Martin Carpenter at the festival inside St Mary's Church