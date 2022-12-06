In pictures: Warwick and Leamington MP celebrates small businesses in both towns

Matt Western visited small shops and businesses as part of the national Small Business Saturday event

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has celebrated small businesses in both towns as part of a annual national event.

He visited shops across his constituency last weekend during Small Business Saturday.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises make up 99 per cent of the business population in the UK and create 16 million jobs.

Small Business Saturday celebrates their success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and to support businesses in their communities.

Mr Western visited a variety of shops including greengrocers such as Powell’s on Lansdowne Street, Gaia Wholefoods and Greenbean on Smith Street, Quigleys Butchers in Lillington, Regency Fisheries, One Stop in Whitnash and Bread & Co in Warwick, Warwick books and Warwick sports

Mr Western said: “I know this winter is going to be difficult but if you are able to, please support these small businesses over the festive season.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Matt Western Small Business Saturday Matt Western visits Regency Fisheries on Small Business Saturday. Photo: Submitted. Photo Sales

2. Matt Western Small Business Saturday Matt Western visits Gaia on Small Business Saturday. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3. Matt Western Small Business Saturday Matt Western visits the One Stop in Whitnash on Small Business Saturday Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4. Matt Western Small Business Saturday Matt Western visits Warwick Sports on Small Business Saturday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales