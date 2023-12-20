In Pictures: Warwick Castle's elves spread Christmas cheer with toy donations to local charities

The castle team said the toy deliveries will be extending into the Christmas period and into 2024.

Warwick Castle's elves have been spreading Christmas cheer this festive season by making toy donations to charities.

With help from staff members and the Elf called 'Bow’ (who gets their name from placing a big bow on the presents they wrap), the Warwick Castle team has managed donated 300 toys.

The Warwick Castle team donated to the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) Charity, and staff and elves recently visited the children’s ward at Warwick Hospital to deliver board games and toys.

Mollys Ollys Wishes in Warwick was also one of the receiving charities. The castle donated 200 boxes of toys to the charity, which Elf 'Bow' hand-delivered.

The Gap at the Packmores Community Centre, which supports residents throughout their lives, also received toys from the castle.

Warwick Castle also supported Leamington-based charity Helping Hands, which helps those who are homeless, vulnerable and need of help and support.

The castle team also gave toys to Panahghar, which provides dedicated BAME multi-lingual support, advice, and advocacy, as well as access to safe refuge for victims and families of domestic abuse in Coventry and Leicester.

Partnering with Nash White, a hair salon in Warwick, the castle participated in the Christmas Toy Appeal to provide support to struggling families relying on food banks.

The castle team said the toy deliveries will be extending across the Christmas period and into 2024 to support families throughout the year.

1 . Warwick Castle's elves spread Christmas cheer toy donations Warwick Castle staff and Elves surprised children on Warwick Hospital children's ward with board games and toys. Photo by Warwick Castle Photo: Warwick Castle

2 . Warwick Castle's elves spread Christmas cheer toy donations The castle team has donated 300 toys to charities so far. Photo by Warwick Castle Photo: Warwick Castle

3 . Warwick Castle's elves spread Christmas cheer toy donations Warwick Castle staff and Elves surprised children on Warwick Hospital children's ward with board games and toys. Photo by Warwick Castle Photo: Warwick Castle

4 . Warwick Castle's elves spread Christmas cheer toy donations The castle team and elves delivered 300 presents to local charities and will be continuing throughout the holiday period and into 2024. Photo by Warwick Castle Photo: Warwick Castle