In Pictures: Warwick charity thanks community for supporting its third annual market takeover day
A Warwick-based charity brought the town’s weekly market to life with music and dance last month when it hosted its third annual market takeover day.
Safeline, which is based in New Street in the town, collaborated with market operators CJs Events Warwickshire to organise ‘Safeline Day’ on September 30, which was supported by a grant from Warwick Town Council.
The event aimed to raise awareness of the work Safeline does to support people affected by sexual violence and abuse both locally in Warwickshire and Coventry and nationally.
A range of singers, musicians, dancers, and actors entertained the crowds throughout the day while the market also took place.
Visitors to the market were able to learn more about the charity and how to access support.
Throughout the day visitors also donated more than £1,600 for the charity.
The day began with the Leamington and Warwick Sea Cadet Band marching through the town and around the market.
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, officially opened ‘Safeline day’ and announced that Safeline is one of the charities he has chosen to support during his mayoral year.
Several acts performed in support of the cause, including St Mary’s Choir, Kirsty Minchella-Storer, Hankster Minstrels, Warwickshire Rock Choir, Slaughterhouse Players, Vince Aisha, Plum Jerkum Border Morris Dancers, Fit2Dance, Sambassadors of Groove, and Coventry Festival Band.
The event also featured a raffle, supported by local businesses and market traders. The winning ticket belongs to a new supporter of Safeline, Jon from Banbury.
The main sponsor of the raffle was Bericote Properties, which was represented on the day by Becky and her dog Luna, who volunteered all day on the Safeline stall.
Jamie Walker, company director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “While it may be a difficult subject for many to discuss, it is crucial that we shed light on the fact that
support is available.
“Supporting a local charity that addresses sexual violence and abuse demonstrates our commitment to promoting healing, raising awareness, and providing resources for survivors.
“By lending our support, we actively contribute to breaking the cycle of abuse and creating an environment where survivors feel heard, believed, empowered, and supported.”
A spokesperson from Safeline said: “‘Safeline Day’ serves as an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a day of entertainment, and actively contribute to supporting survivors of sexual violence and abuse.
"We are extremely grateful to the local community, the market traders, and businesses for supporting Safeline Day, our stalls and raffle.
“The event’s success, both in terms of entertainment and raising awareness, reinforces the community’s commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for survivors and loved ones affected by the abuse.
“Safeline extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped and supported the event, both in the lead-up and on the day itself.
“Thank you to all our volunteers, including Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary, Alex Pearson, Morrisons Leamington community champion and Ellie-Marie Haynes who helped with our photography.”
For more information about Safeline go to: https://safeline.org.uk/