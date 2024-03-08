Children from across Warwick recently took part in youth council team-building event.

Warwick Town Council has been working with the secondary schools in town to find young people who want to get involved in setting up and taking charge of a new youthcouncil for Warwick.

After a couple of initial scoping meetings, a teambuilding day was held at King’s High School in the town on March 3, where those attending took part in outdoor activities focusing on leadership and listening skills and working as a team.

The activities were provided and led by Rock and Rapid Adventures throughout the morning – ending in a competition between teams.

Sixteen young people from between the ages of 13 and 18 from different schools and all living in Warwick worked together to solve the challenges and beat the clock.

The afternoon featured a question and answer session with the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and the mayoral chauffeur, followed by talks about how the youth council will look and operate with its own committee and working groups.

The youth council will also run its own projects, campaigns, trips and budget.

A day of training will be held with the British Youth Council in April followed by elections at The Courthouse in May.

The youth council is open to all young people who live within the CV34 postcode and want to get involved to help young people’s voices be heard in Warwick.

For more information call 01926 411694 or email: [email protected]

1 . Warwick Youth Council Teambuilding Day A teambuilding day was held at King’s High on March 3, where those attending took part in outdoor activities focusing on leadership and listening skills and working as a team. Photo: Warwick Town Council

2 . Warwick Youth Council Teambuilding Day Sixteen young people between the ages of 13 and 18 who all live in Warwick worked together to solve the challenges Photo: Warwick Town Council

3 . Warwick Youth Council Teambuilding Day The activities were provided and led by Rock and Rapid Adventures throughout the morning, ending in a competition between teams. Photo: Warwick Town Council