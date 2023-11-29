In Pictures: Warwick Christmas Tree Festival has a bumper year with 60 decorated trees

There’s still time to pop along to see the decorated trees.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival has returned to Warwick and this year there’s more than 60 trees.

The festival officially opened during Victorian Evening on November 23, has once again been set up inside St Mary’s Church.

Trees have been sponsored and decorated by schools, charities, community groups, businesses and organisations in the town.

It will be running until Sunday, December 3 and its costs £2 per adult for entry. Children can enter the festival for free.

1 . Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2023 Pictured: Sarah Faulkner Photo by Mike Baker

2 . Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2023 Pictured: Caleb & Alex Photo by Mike Baker

3 . Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2023 Pictured: Jo Coles-West & Caroline Condillac Photo by Mike Baker