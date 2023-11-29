Register
St. Marys Church, Warwick is celebrating the largest number of decorated trees ever this year, with it's annual Christmas Tree Festival, now open to the public. Photo by Mike Baker

In Pictures: Warwick Christmas Tree Festival has a bumper year with 60 decorated trees

There’s still time to pop along to see the decorated trees.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT

The annual Christmas Tree Festival has returned to Warwick and this year there’s more than 60 trees.

The festival officially opened during Victorian Evening on November 23, has once again been set up inside St Mary’s Church.

Trees have been sponsored and decorated by schools, charities, community groups, businesses and organisations in the town.

It will be running until Sunday, December 3 and its costs £2 per adult for entry. Children can enter the festival for free.

