In Pictures: Warwick Christmas Tree Festival returns
There are more than 50 decorated trees inside the church
By Kirstie Smith
4 minutes ago
The annual Christmas Tree Festival has returned to Warwick.
The festival, which officially opened during Victorian Evening on November 24, has once again been set up inside St Mary’s Church.
This year it features 53 trees, which have been sponsored and decorated by schools, charities, community groups, businesses and organisations in the town.
It will be running until Sunday, December 4 and its costs £2 per adult for entry. Children can enter the festival for free.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 6