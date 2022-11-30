There are more than 50 decorated trees inside the church

The annual Christmas Tree Festival has returned to Warwick.

The festival, which officially opened during Victorian Evening on November 24, has once again been set up inside St Mary’s Church.

This year it features 53 trees, which have been sponsored and decorated by schools, charities, community groups, businesses and organisations in the town.

It will be running until Sunday, December 4 and its costs £2 per adult for entry. Children can enter the festival for free.

1. Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2022 St Mary's Church, Warwick welcomes visitors to this years Christmas Tree Festival. Pictured: Karen French. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

2. Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2022 St Mary's Church, Warwick welcomes visitors to this years Christmas Tree Festival. Pictured: Helen Fitzpatrick. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

3. Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2022 St Mary's Church, Warwick welcomes visitors to this years Christmas Tree Festival. Pictured: Mike Honnoraty. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

4. Warwick Christmas Tree Festival 2022 St Mary's Church, Warwick welcomes visitors to this years Christmas Tree Festival. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales