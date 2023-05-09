Register
Crowds in Warwick watching entertainment. Photo by George Gulliver PhotographyCrowds in Warwick watching entertainment. Photo by George Gulliver Photography
Crowds in Warwick watching entertainment. Photo by George Gulliver Photography

In Pictures: Warwick community celebrates coronation with two days of events

Here’s a selection of photos of the celebrations by George Gulliver Photography.

By Kirstie Smith and George Gulliver
Published 9th May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:57 BST

Over the bank holiday weekend Warwick hosted two days of celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

On the day of the coronation (Saturday May 6), Warwick’s weekly market finished early to make way for the ‘Party in the Square’.

Despite the rain, crowds still flocked to the market square for the event, which featured live bands, stalls and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Jonny, one of the attendees at the party, said: “It’s amazing to see everyone come out, despite the weather, in true British fashion.”

Another attendee, Byron, added: “Great turnout, its an amazing way to celebrate the day.”

On Sunday (May 7), The Guy of Warwick Society hosted the ‘Coronation Pageant’, as part of the nationwide series of Coronation Big Lunch events.

Taking place in Pageant Garden, the event saw crowds gather to enjoy the second day of celebrations in the sunshine with stalls and a performance by The Slaughterhouse Players, which was accompanied by Folk rock act Wychwood.

As well as the town centre celebrations, events were also held across the town including at care homes and street parties.

Father Patrick Mileham speaking at the coronation party in the market square. Photo by George Gulliver Photography

1. Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square

Father Patrick Mileham speaking at the coronation party in the market square. Photo by George Gulliver Photography Photo: Photo by George Gulliver Photography

The Mayor of Warwick, Parminder Singh Birdi with the Town Crier Michael Reddy. Photo by George Gulliver Photography

2. Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square

The Mayor of Warwick, Parminder Singh Birdi with the Town Crier Michael Reddy. Photo by George Gulliver Photography Photo: Photo by George Gulliver Photography

One of the many groups of people who came out for the coronation party. Photo by George Gulliver Photography

3. Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square

One of the many groups of people who came out for the coronation party. Photo by George Gulliver Photography Photo: Photo by George Gulliver Photography

Many people turned up for the party in the market square. Photo by George Gulliver Photography

4. Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square

Many people turned up for the party in the market square. Photo by George Gulliver Photography Photo: Photo by George Gulliver Photography

