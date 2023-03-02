Here’s some photos of the winners and the adults’ races

The community in Warwick gathered this week to cheer on the annual pancake races.

On February 28, the Market Place was full with children and local people competing in the races organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

More than 100 children and a crowd of parents and passers-by watched the races, which took place a week later due to half term.

Staff from The Globe Hotel handed out small pancakes to the crowds.

First to race were Globe Hotel against two teams from business Goodwill Ltd.

In a close race, The Globe, previous winners, won and carried off bottles of Bucks Fizz awarded by Rotary President Keith Talbot and visiting Rotary District Governor John Parkinson.

Children from seven primary schools then took part in the races.

Rotarian Alan Bailey set off the first of 26 teams and the children raced up and down the square flipping pancakes as they went.

Pupils from Year 2 at Emscote Primary won two of the heats and went on to win the match.

In the Year 6 races, Aylesford Primary pupils won the trophy.

Winners all received “Goody bags” donated by Tesco, including pancake ingredients to take home.

President Keith Talbot said: “We were delighted that the day turned out so well, it was really buzzing with so much energy from all the children.

"This is one of the events we arrange for the local community, and we are delighted that local businesses have joined in.”

