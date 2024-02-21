In Pictures: Warwick community gathers to commemorate 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick

Members of the Warwick community gathered this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick.

On Tuesday (February 20), The Royal Naval Association (RNA) – Warwick Branch held a service around the HMS commemorative tree in the grounds of Warwick Castle.

Around 40 people attended the service including; the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques; the Town Clerk Jayne Topham, councillors and officers of Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, the RNA National Chairman Peter Godwin, RNA Area 8 Chairman Chris Lincoln, RNA Shipmates and Standards and members of The Family and Friends of HMS Warwick Association.

Following a welcome by John Langdon (Chair Warwick RNA), the service was conducted by Arthur Webster (Chaplain Warwick RNA) and The Last Post was played by Chris Gibson from Warwick School.

Inside the Court House in Jury Street, there is currently a display focusing on HMS Warwick and its crew, which will be there until March 2.

1 . Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick A service to mark the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick was held earlier this week, in the grounds of Warwick Castle. A wreath was near to the memorial tree Photo: Mike Baker

2 . Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick The Royal Naval Association - Warwick Branch organised the event, which was held close to the memorial tree in the castle grounds. Guests included the Mayor of Warwick, Town Clerk and Armed Forces Champions from both the District and County Councils together with relatives of those who served on the ship that day. Photo: Michael Baker

3 . Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick The service was conducted by Arthur Webster (Chaplain Warwick RNA) Photo: Michael Baker

4 . Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Warwick Those who attended the service included the Mayor of Warwick, Town Clerk and Armed Forces Champions from both the district and county councils together with relatives of those who served on the ship that day. Photo: Michael Baker