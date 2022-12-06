In Pictures: Warwick company welcomes hundreds of visitors to its festive event

Businesses were able to apply for a free stall at the event

A company in Warwick recently welcomed hundreds of visitors to its Christmas event.

More than 300 people attended Forever Living’s event, which took place from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday, November 26 at the company’s base at Longbridge Manor.

The festive market was held in both inside the Manor and on the grounds.

On the grounds there were many market stalls, which were selling a range of items, including Christmas gifts.

There was also the Myton Hospice drinks van selling mulled wine and mince pies, pizzas from The Flying Pig and a fish and chip van at the event.

Indoors there were several children’s activities, including face-painting and crafts, a Christmas film showing area and a festive family photo shoot area.

Forever’s head of finance Claudine Olney lead the singers who were popular with their programme of carols and festive songs.

The fundraising raffle, where two product hampers were up for grabs and the Myton Hospice drinks van collectively raised more than £570 for the charity.

Forever staff also launched their foodbank collection for the Trussell Trust which will continue throughout December in the product centre at the Manor.

Bob Parker Forever UK’s managing director said: “There was a real sense of community at the Manor and it was wonderful to see families and friends enjoying themselves.

"I’d like to thank all the staff who put in so much time and effort in making the event a success.”

1. Forever Living's Christmas event 2022 Forever Living recently held a Christmas fair at its site at Longbridge Manor in Warwick. Photo supplied by Forever Living Photo: Forever Living Photo Sales

2. Forever Living's Christmas event 2022 Forever Living welcomed more than 300 people to its Christmas event. Photo by Forever Living Photo: Forever Living Photo Sales

3. Forever Living's Christmas event 2022 Myton Hospice's van attended the event selling mince pies and mulled wine. Photo by Forever Living Photo: Forever Living Photo Sales

4. Forever Living's Christmas event 2022 The company held stalls on its grounds which were selling a range of Christmas items and gifts. Photo by Forever Living Photo: Forever Living Photo Sales