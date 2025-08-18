In Pictures: Warwick district commemorates the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

The 80th anniversary took place on Friday August 15 and many services were held across the district.

On August 10, a service was held in St Margaret’s Church in Whitnash.

On the morning of August 15, a commemorative flag was raised at Leamington town hall by the chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Naveen Tangri, with local mayors and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Kenilworth Town Council and the Kenilworth Royal British Legion also held a short service at the town’s war memorial.

In the evening in Warwick there was bellringing by St Mary’s Church and a service at the war memorial.

At 6.30pm in Leamington, the Royal British Legion Leamington branch and All Saints Church held a service at the war memorial, followed by a beacon lighting at Newbold Comyn at 8.30pm.

