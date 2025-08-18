Residents across the Warwick district gathered on Friday August 15 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.placeholder image
Residents across the Warwick district gathered on Friday August 15 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

In Pictures: Warwick district commemorates the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
The Warwick district joined many others across the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan) to mark the end of the Second World War.

The 80th anniversary took place on Friday August 15 and many services were held across the district.

On August 10, a service was held in St Margaret’s Church in Whitnash.

On the morning of August 15, a commemorative flag was raised at Leamington town hall by the chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Naveen Tangri, with local mayors and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Kenilworth Town Council and the Kenilworth Royal British Legion also held a short service at the town’s war memorial.

In the evening in Warwick there was bellringing by St Mary’s Church and a service at the war memorial.

At 6.30pm in Leamington, the Royal British Legion Leamington branch and All Saints Church held a service at the war memorial, followed by a beacon lighting at Newbold Comyn at 8.30pm.

Dignitaries attended a service held at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash to commemorate the fallen in the run up to the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

1. The Warwick district commemorating 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Dignitaries attended a service held at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash to commemorate the fallen in the run up to the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Photo: Cllr Steve Harriss

The service held at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash.

2. The Warwick district commemorating 80th anniversary of VJ Day

The service held at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash. Photo: Cllr Steve Harriss

The service held at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash.

3. The Warwick district commemorating 80th anniversary of VJ Day

The service held at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash. Photo: Cllr Steve Harriss

The service was held On Sunday August 10 in St Margaret’s Church in Whitnash to commemorate the anniversary.

4. The Warwick district commemorating 80th anniversary of VJ Day

The service was held On Sunday August 10 in St Margaret’s Church in Whitnash to commemorate the anniversary. Photo: Cllr Steve Harriss

