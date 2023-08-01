In Pictures: Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer procession returns to town centre

This photo gallery shows a selection of photos of the procession by Geoff Ousbey.

Warwick’s annual Folk Festival returned to the town last week bringing music, dancing and revelry.

The 43rd event featured more than 80 artists when it returned to Castle Park.

It also featured The Warwick Folk Festival Fringe, with concerts, sessions, and dance displays in the town across the weekend.

One popular event is the annual Morris Dancers procession, which saw groups from across the country travel through the town last Saturday for the parade.

1 . Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023 The Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers procession heading down Church Street. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023 The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023 The Morris Dancers procession coming down Church Street in Warwick as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4 . Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023 The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

