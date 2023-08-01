Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff OusbeyThe Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

In Pictures: Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer procession returns to town centre

This photo gallery shows a selection of photos of the procession by Geoff Ousbey.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:32 BST

Warwick’s annual Folk Festival returned to the town last week bringing music, dancing and revelry.

The 43rd event featured more than 80 artists when it returned to Castle Park.

It also featured The Warwick Folk Festival Fringe, with concerts, sessions, and dance displays in the town across the weekend.

One popular event is the annual Morris Dancers procession, which saw groups from across the country travel through the town last Saturday for the parade.

The Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers procession heading down Church Street. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

1. Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023

The Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers procession heading down Church Street. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

2. Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023

The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Morris Dancers procession coming down Church Street in Warwick as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

3. Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023

The Morris Dancers procession coming down Church Street in Warwick as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

4. Warwick Folk Festival Morris Dancers Procession 2023

The Morris Dancers procession returned to Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Castle Park