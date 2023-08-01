In Pictures: Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer procession returns to town centre
This photo gallery shows a selection of photos of the procession by Geoff Ousbey.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:32 BST
Warwick’s annual Folk Festival returned to the town last week bringing music, dancing and revelry.
The 43rd event featured more than 80 artists when it returned to Castle Park.
It also featured The Warwick Folk Festival Fringe, with concerts, sessions, and dance displays in the town across the weekend.
One popular event is the annual Morris Dancers procession, which saw groups from across the country travel through the town last Saturday for the parade.
Page 1 of 5