The event, which returned to St Nicholas Park, took place on Sunday May 25.

It was moved to the park in 2024 after the festival outgrew its usual spot in the town centre.

This year around 70 stalls attended the event ranging from street food, baked goods, alcohol and gifts.

Here’s a selection of photos by Geoff Ousbey of some of the many traders who attended this year’s event.

1 . Warwick Food Festival 2025 The festival also featured several local businesses. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick Food Festival 2025 One of the many stalls at the event. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick Food Festival 2025 The festival also featured several local businesses. Photo: Geoff Ousbey