Crowds gathered in Warwick town centre for the Christmas lights switch on.

In Pictures: Warwick gets in to the Christmas spirit with its Victorian Evening

By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 16:34 BST
The community in Warwick got into the festive spirit last night (Thursday November 28) with the annual Victorian Evening.

The event saw the town centre filled with stalls, rides and a stage.

George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “What an amazing turnout for our Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on.

"This year we had more lights than ever, and it was brilliant to see people flock to Warwick to see them switched on, marking the start of the festive season in our town.

"We’re so grateful to all the businesses who sponsored the lights, and to everyone who took part in a fabulous evening.

"Warwick has proven itself year-in-year-out as a great place to visit over the festive season, and 2024 will be no different, with everything from events to great independent shopping, unique displays and activities at our historic sites, and wonderful food and drink. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in the coming weeks.”

Warwick town centre, hosted the annual Victorian Evening, with a variety of stalls and attractions and also included the Christmas lights switch on. Pictured L to R: Sabrina Bailey (Chair of Youth Council), Dave Skinner (Mayor of Warwick) & Father Christmas.

1. Warwick Victorian Evening 2024

Warwick town centre, hosted the annual Victorian Evening, with a variety of stalls and attractions and also included the Christmas lights switch on. Pictured L to R: Sabrina Bailey (Chair of Youth Council), Dave Skinner (Mayor of Warwick) & Father Christmas. Photo: Michael Baker

Warwick town centre, hosted the annual Victorian Evening, with a variety of stalls and attractions and also included the Christmas lights switch on. Pictured: Steve Lilly

2. Warwick Victorian Evening 2024

Warwick town centre, hosted the annual Victorian Evening, with a variety of stalls and attractions and also included the Christmas lights switch on. Pictured: Steve Lilly Photo: Michael Baker

Christmas kicked off in Warwick on November 28 with the annual Victorian Evening.

3. Warwick Victorian Evening 2024

Christmas kicked off in Warwick on November 28 with the annual Victorian Evening. Photo: Mike Baker

Warwick town centre, hosted the annual Victorian Evening, with a variety of stalls and attractions and also included the Christmas lights switch on. Pictured: Helen

4. Warwick Victorian Evening 2024

Warwick town centre, hosted the annual Victorian Evening, with a variety of stalls and attractions and also included the Christmas lights switch on. Pictured: Helen Photo: Michael Baker

