In Pictures: Warwick gets in to the Christmas spirit with its Victorian Evening

The event saw the town centre filled with stalls, rides and a stage.

George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “What an amazing turnout for our Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on.

"This year we had more lights than ever, and it was brilliant to see people flock to Warwick to see them switched on, marking the start of the festive season in our town.

"We’re so grateful to all the businesses who sponsored the lights, and to everyone who took part in a fabulous evening.

"Warwick has proven itself year-in-year-out as a great place to visit over the festive season, and 2024 will be no different, with everything from events to great independent shopping, unique displays and activities at our historic sites, and wonderful food and drink. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in the coming weeks.”

