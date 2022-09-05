In Pictures: Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society’s Annual Show hailed a success with record number of visitors

The Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society’s (WHAS) Annual Show has been hailed a success after a record number of visitors attended.

The event returned to the Court House and Pageant Garden in Warwick for a fifth time over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

There was a much wider range of crafts and demonstrations on display than in previous years, along with refreshments and a beer tent to help visitors keep cool.

In addition, there was a well-stocked plant stall and a tombola stand.

Local businesses from around Warwick once again gave raffle prizes of family tickets to local attractions, restaurant vouchers and gift vouchers, which are all much appreciated by the WHAS.

A spokesperson from the WHAS said: “ A record number of around 400 visitors came to see the Show exhibits, with many more spending leisure time in the Pageant Garden.

“After a lower number of entries last year, at the end of the pandemic restrictions, entry numbers returned once again to well over 200.

“In what has been a difficult growing year, both the quality and quantity of exhibits were remarkable.

“As in previous years, there was a large number of entry categories, covering floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams, along with 10 categories aimed especially at young people, which attracted several fine floral art works in two children’s age ranges.

“In addition this year, a special open category was added to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, in which entrants were able to use their imagination and artistic talent to produce a spectacular floral entry to celebrate this historic occasion.

“Margaret Hall won this class with a beautiful rose-based display.”

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, who is president of the WHAS, presented the trophies on the Monday afternoon.

The prize for ‘Best in Show’ was won by Mary Walsh for her floral art display, displayed in a shell container.

Nils Purser gained two trophies for the most points overall in the Show, and Nick Bainbridge won the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian medal for his 15 entries.

There were three group entries in the flagship WHAS Growers’ Challenge category, and first prize was won by the Percy Estate Allotment Society for their display of produce.

In the children’s section, there were two trophies awarded in the four to seven and eight to 11 year old ranges.

One of these is a new trophy awarded by renowned florist Simon Lycett, vice-president of the WHAS, who hails from Warwick.

In May this year he created a spectacular floral display at the heart of the Chelsea Flower Show in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

This trophy and a winner’s certificate were won by Anna Fox in the older children’s category.

The younger class winner was Alys Thomas, who also won a trophy and commemorative certificate.

The spokesperson added: “A large number of volunteers contributed their time and effort to make the Show a success, for which the WHAS is very grateful.

“We can now look forward to making the return of the Show in 2023 an even greater success.”

1. Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2022 The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, who is President of the WHAS, with Anna Fox, the winner of the eight to 11 year-old category.

2. Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2022 Craft and other stalls were set up in the Pageant Garden.

3. Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2022 One of the floral displays.

4. Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2022 A Jubilee display.