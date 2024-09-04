In Pictures: Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show returns for its seventh year

Organised by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society, the event took place at the Court House and Pageant Garden.
This year there were around 250 entries competing in almost 70 categories and around 750 people went to see the show in the Ballroom over the weekend.
Organisers also estimated 1,400 people also visited the Pageant Garden where there were stalls, refreshments and a tombola.
Here’s some photos of the event supplied by the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society.
The annual show returned over the August bank holiday. Photo: Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society
The overall show winner Nils Purser, who won two trophies - one being for the leading WHAS member and the Banksian Medal from the Royal Horticultural Society. Pictured: Nils Purser and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner. Photo: Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society
An open class was held to celebrate the recent Paris Olympic Games, in which entrants were free to use any design they chose. Photo shows one of the entries. Photo: Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society
Photo shows Jackson Pascoe with his 'Best in Show Award' which was presented to him by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner. Jackson also won certificates in the aged eight to 11 year section. Photo: Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society