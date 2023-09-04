Register
In Pictures: Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show returns - with nearly 250 entries

This photo gallery looks at some the photos of exhibits, category winners and stalls all set up in the Court House and Pageant Garden.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST

The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show returned to the town last month with improved visitor and category entry numbers.

The annual event returned over the August Bank Holiday weekend at the Court House and Pageant Garden.

Once again there was a range of crafts stalls as well as music, a tombola, a plant sale and refreshments.

The show was well supported by local businesses, who gave raffle prizes including family tickets to local attractions, restaurant vouchers and gift vouchers.

In the show there were nearly 250 exhibits in more than 60 class categories. This year also featured some new categories – including one to mark the Coronation of King Charles III – as well as a new memorial trophy.

The organisers of the even are now planning ahead for next year’s show.

