This photo gallery looks at some the photos of exhibits, category winners and stalls all set up in the Court House and Pageant Garden.

The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show returned to the town last month with improved visitor and category entry numbers.

The annual event returned over the August Bank Holiday weekend at the Court House and Pageant Garden.

Once again there was a range of crafts stalls as well as music, a tombola, a plant sale and refreshments.

The show was well supported by local businesses, who gave raffle prizes including family tickets to local attractions, restaurant vouchers and gift vouchers.

In the show there were nearly 250 exhibits in more than 60 class categories. This year also featured some new categories – including one to mark the Coronation of King Charles III – as well as a new memorial trophy.

The organisers of the even are now planning ahead for next year’s show.

1 . The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2023 First prize in the vegetable display. Photo supplied Photo: Photo supplied

2 . The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2023 The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, presenting the four to seven year award to Jackson Pascoe. Photo supplied Photo: Photo supplied

3 . The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show 2023 The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, presenting the eight to 11 year old section winner Daniel Hough his trophy. Photo supplied Photo: Photo supplied